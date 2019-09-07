$29.99 Million in Sales Expected for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) will post sales of $29.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.87 million. Whitestone REIT reported sales of $34.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year sales of $120.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.31 million to $120.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.04 million, with estimates ranging from $123.68 million to $126.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 200,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $503.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.03. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

