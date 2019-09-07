$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.22. The company had a trading volume of 290,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,285. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.31 and its 200-day moving average is $282.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth about $9,570,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 7.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.