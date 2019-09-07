$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.38.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $147.21. 767,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,200. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

