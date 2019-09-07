1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.63 ($47.25).

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.38.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

