$12.40 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) to announce sales of $12.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Nuvectra reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full year sales of $50.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $54.72 million to $57.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuvectra.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 961.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 581,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the second quarter worth $1,987,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 71.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 204,777 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 334,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 205,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,257. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Nuvectra has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

