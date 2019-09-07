119,500 Shares in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.67% of Re/Max at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Re/Max by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Re/Max by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 128,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMAX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of RMAX opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $457.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Director David L. Liniger bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $2,910,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 263,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,881.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Liniger bought 140,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,470,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

