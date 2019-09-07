$111.27 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post sales of $111.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.30 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $128.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $454.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.70 million to $502.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.53 million, with estimates ranging from $447.95 million to $491.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SITC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 1,374,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $26,986,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 257.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 1,208,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $12,491,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 29.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,219,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 731,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,350,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,492,000 after buying an additional 589,325 shares in the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

