$11.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report $11.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.57 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $45.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.40 billion to $45.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.22 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark set a $422.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.21.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.72. The stock had a trading volume of 625,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,855. Charter Communications has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $428.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.67.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

