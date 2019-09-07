$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,088. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 121,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $3,824,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $40,910,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.