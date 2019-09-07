$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $959.60 million. CF Industries reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen set a $59.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $4,591,665.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 874.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in CF Industries by 27.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 218.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. 1,266,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

