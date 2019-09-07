0xcert Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $343,197.00 and $62,700.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.04 or 0.04153198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,736,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

