$0.58 EPS Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. LKQ posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,048,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,816,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,518,000 after buying an additional 1,329,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,618,000 after buying an additional 491,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,050,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

