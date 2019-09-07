$0.52 EPS Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Starwood Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. 1,155,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,166,000 after purchasing an additional 303,654 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58,834.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,805,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 5,795,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,092,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,652,000 after buying an additional 2,416,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 183,447 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

