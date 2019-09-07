$0.40 EPS Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Proofpoint also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,934. Proofpoint has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,064,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $318,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,770 shares of company stock worth $10,120,845 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $2,267,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 65.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 23.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

