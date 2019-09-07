$0.29 EPS Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Healthequity reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler acquired 10,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,987,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 9,524 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $674,870.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,700.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 5,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 780,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,557. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

