-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Euronav reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. 464,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,649. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Euronav has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.