$0.15 EPS Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,638,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,837,000 after acquiring an additional 200,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,086,000 after acquiring an additional 317,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth approximately $119,464,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth approximately $79,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ADSW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.