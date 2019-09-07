-$0.04 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

PDS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 951,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 353,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 652,092 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

