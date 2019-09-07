$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.70. 3,791,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,704. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.63 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $3,218,104.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $62,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,933 shares of company stock worth $20,835,462 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,996 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,624 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

