Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $258-263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.39 million.Zumiez also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 111,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Zumiez had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

