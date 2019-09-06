Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.73 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.18-0.19 EPS.

Shares of ZM traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,221. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.19.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

