Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.73 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.18-0.19 EPS.
Shares of ZM traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,221. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.
