Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given a $57.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $57.00 target price on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,334. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,819,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after buying an additional 881,815 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 259.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 431,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,389,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 308,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 257,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $10,464,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

