Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP Sells $453,378.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $453,378.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $440,385.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $446,139.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $219,650.00.

On Monday, June 10th, John Geschke sold 915 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $84,619.20.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,540. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Zendesk by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 232,866 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

