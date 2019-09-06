Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 2,069.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 39,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 432,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $14,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,859.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 15,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $506,689.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 768,250 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,752. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,630. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

