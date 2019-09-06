Zacks: Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 207 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGC. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 5,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $64,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,560.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.04.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

