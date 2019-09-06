Zacks: PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PARINGA RESOURC/S an industry rank of 145 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

