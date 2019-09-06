Zacks: Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $57.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Minerals Technologies an industry rank of 204 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 5,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.86. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

