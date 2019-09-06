Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $152.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing since 2013, driven by robust inorganic growth and strong performance from both its segments — Acute Care and Behavioral Health. The number of beds at both segments have been increasing since 2012. Acquisitions have also played an instrumental role in building its growth trajectory by adding facilities, bed and hospital to its business portfolio. Its earnings of $2.76 per share, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8% and improved 11.7% year over year on the back of rising revenues. However, the company is exposed to integration risks due to several buyouts and rising expenses over the years. Expenses have been escalating since 2013, which weigh on its margins. Rising amount of debt also remains a key concern.”

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.53.

NYSE UHS opened at $145.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.83.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.