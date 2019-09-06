Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to “Strong-Buy”

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.32.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 201,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $86.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $351,213.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,693.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $816,072.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,343.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

