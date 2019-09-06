Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Sell

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 14,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,749,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 124,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

