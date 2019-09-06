Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MANT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mantech International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other Mantech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,162.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mantech International by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mantech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

