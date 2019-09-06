Zacks Investment Research Lowers EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

