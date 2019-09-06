Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) to Sell

Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entertainment One Ltd. is engaged in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company provides film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing and digital content. Entertainment One Ltd. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

ENTMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Entertainment One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Entertainment One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Entertainment One stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121. Entertainment One has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

