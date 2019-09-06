Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRX. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. 2,221,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 772,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 84.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 157,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.