Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sell

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AHEXY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 14,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,433. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.97. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.