Zacks: Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $2.95. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total transaction of $783,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.72. 4,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.78. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.