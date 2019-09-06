Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. LendingClub reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.73. 426,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,794. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $28,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Steven Allocca acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $121,192 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 248.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 19.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

