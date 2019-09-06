Zacks: Analysts Expect Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) will announce $447.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Keane Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the highest is $454.40 million. Keane Group posted sales of $558.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FRAC. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Keane Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 836,326 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keane Group by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 801,604 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in Keane Group by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,011,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 745,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Keane Group by 1,193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 35,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Keane Group has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $540.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

