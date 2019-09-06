Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.82. 8,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,898. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

In other news, SVP Vojo Vukovic acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Gregory acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 152,066 shares of company stock valued at $96,768 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 649.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,040,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

