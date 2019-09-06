Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 151.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 68.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Yum China by 100.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 475,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,255. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

