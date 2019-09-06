Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,093. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

