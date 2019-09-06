Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 21,226 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 21,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $40,329.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of WLMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
