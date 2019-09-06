Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 21,226 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 21,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $40,329.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WLMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.