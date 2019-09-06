WorldCoin Trading Up 31.5% This Week (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia. WorldCoin has a total market cap of $228,463.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WorldCoin has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About WorldCoin

WDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

