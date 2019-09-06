Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Petros Dermetzis Sells 3,556 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $622,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Petros Dermetzis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Petros Dermetzis sold 7,240 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $1,585,777.20.

On Friday, June 14th, Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.59, for a total transaction of $738,190.04.

On Monday, June 17th, Petros Dermetzis sold 6,422 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $1,338,023.70.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. 50,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Workday by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

