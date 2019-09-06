Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average is $186.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

