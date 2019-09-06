Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 564 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,691,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,833,000 after buying an additional 135,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,306,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,016,000 after purchasing an additional 356,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,538,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,974,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $341,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,040 shares of company stock worth $22,979,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

WEC traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 3,113,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

