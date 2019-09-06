Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $4,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,456. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.