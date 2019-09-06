Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $43.29 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.4% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.17. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $200.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.