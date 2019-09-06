Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises approximately 3.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Dover worth $35,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $114.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,644. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

