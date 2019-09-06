Wizard World Inc (OTCBB:WIZD) Major Shareholder Paul L. Kessler Acquires 95,950 Shares

Wizard World Inc (OTCBB:WIZD) major shareholder Paul L. Kessler acquired 95,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wizard World Inc has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Wizard World

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions provide a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

